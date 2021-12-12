DENTINGER - Julie L. (nee Chiarilli)
Suddenly December 10, 2021, age 49. Beloved wife of James F. Dentinger; dear daughter of Ronald and the late Joan Chiarilli; dear mother of Angelina and Dominic Cappiello; dear step-mother of Matthew, Emily and Carter Dentinger; dear sister of Lori Chiarilli and Jennifer Chiarilli (Kevin Russel). Funeral Services will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Please share condolences at Julie's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
. Julie was a teacher at Orchard Park High School and a Yoga Instructor at East Meets West. If desired, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Charities at OLVCharities.org
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.