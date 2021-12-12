Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Julie L. DENTINGER
DENTINGER - Julie L. (nee Chiarilli)
Suddenly December 10, 2021, age 49. Beloved wife of James F. Dentinger; dear daughter of Ronald and the late Joan Chiarilli; dear mother of Angelina and Dominic Cappiello; dear step-mother of Matthew, Emily and Carter Dentinger; dear sister of Lori Chiarilli and Jennifer Chiarilli (Kevin Russel). Funeral Services will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Please share condolences at Julie's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com. Julie was a teacher at Orchard Park High School and a Yoga Instructor at East Meets West. If desired, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Charities at OLVCharities.org


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I am so very sorry for your loss. Many prayers of comfort to the family and friends..
Tina McCarville (Wilkie)
December 18, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of this beautiful, kind hearted person. My condolences go out to your family
Gina
Friend
December 16, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Michele Kiener
Other
December 15, 2021
I am truly sorry for your loss. Julie was always so kind at church.
Kathleen Hamilton
December 13, 2021
The loss of Julie is devastating on so many levels. Julie was known for her positivity, joyfulness, generosity, warmth, clarity of instruction, encouragement, and so much more. We will miss her dearly. Condolences to Jim and family.
Jane Armbruster
Friend
December 13, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. Julie worked for me as a substitute teacher at Amherst High School and Smallwood. She was always so kind with such a big heart. She often shared stories about her kids and family. She was incredibly proud of all of you. I am sorry for your loss.
Rich Crozier
Friend
December 12, 2021
My heart breaks...All my love to you and your family during this difficult time...Angelina & Dommy...your Mommy was always full of Light, Love and Kindness...I will always remember her smile, as it lit up any room.
Maria Corey Pecora
Friend
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results