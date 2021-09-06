Menu
Julie L. HEINEMAN
HEINEMAN - Julie L.
Of Darien Center, NY, September 4, 2021. Dear mother of Ian, Caitlin, Kurt and Hannah Zimmermann; also survived by four grandchildren; beloved daughter of Joan (Daniel) Fix and the late Kenneth Heineman; sister of Sandra (Scott) Hamilton and Ronald (Michelle) Heineman; survived also by nieces and nephews. Family present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY. Tuesday, September 7th, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, where services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 PM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Sep
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Sep
8
Service
1:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Millgrove Sportsmen's Club
September 23, 2021
Ray and Alice Fowler
September 12, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear about Julie's passing. Sending many prayers to your family at this most difficult time
Cheryl, John,Victoria, Samantha, Josephine and Johnny Wild
Acquaintance
September 8, 2021
Carol Ruth Braniff
September 8, 2021
Julie was/is the best of the best. A Shining Star and A Best Friend to Me. She will be missed by all those she helped for she was an amazing and phenomenal healer. Sending prayers and healing to her family.
Carol Ruth Braniff
Friend
September 8, 2021
Ian, Caitlin, Kurt and Hannah; We´re so very sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom. Her memory will live on through you. Remember her fondly and speak of her often - share her stories. Our deepest condolences.
Rob & Danielle Chase
September 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of julie may she rest in peace
Ron Barber
Friend
September 7, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about her passing. Our thoughts and prayers go to the family.
Debbie Foss
Acquaintance
September 7, 2021
Dad and Mom
September 7, 2021
Beautiful Julie- we've lost a wonderful lady. May God welcome her with His loving arms, may His Peace be upon your family.
Maureen Hartwig
Friend
September 7, 2021
Kevin Nuwer
Friend
September 7, 2021
Maluta Family / Dallas, TX
September 6, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Ms Julie was a wonderful soul and was easy to talk to. She was always in a good mood and lit up the whole room. Everyone loved her!
The Sero's
September 6, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you & your family your mom was a lovely person she cared for everyone
Bonnie Patterson
September 6, 2021
A wonderful person. We had so much fun together as Lucy and Ethel! We did so many crazy things. Julie loved her family. She was great in Girl Scouts and a kind person with a giving heart. She will be greatly missed.
Ruth and Bob R
Ruth Rimbeck
September 6, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Harold & Donna Snyder
Friend
September 6, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Julie's passing! She was such a dedicated teacher to our students at Alden Intermediate. I'll remember her smile and kind heart Prayers of comfort to her family
Patti Mooney
Coworker
September 6, 2021
Such a sweet and kind person. So fun and always smiled. Loved her kids and family so much.
Jeff Baumgartner
Friend
September 5, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. ❤
Cheyanne Meiler
Student
September 5, 2021
I am a student at alden schools and miss julie was nothing but kind and allways had a smile on her face I am so sorry rest in peace
Cheyanne Meiler
Student
September 5, 2021
Rest easy you beautiful soul. You truly made a huge impact on a lot of kids lives at Alden Highschool, you and your bright smile will never be forgotten.
Jami Hammerling
Student
September 5, 2021
Julie was very kind to our family. Her bright smile and shining spirit will be missed. May she rest in eternal glory. Extending our sincere condolences to Ian, Caitlin, Kurt, and Hannah, as well as Mr. and Mrs. Fix.
The Laben Family
Neighbor
September 5, 2021
So sorry for your familie’s loss. She was a nursing student of mine. Gone way too soon
Kathleen Guyett
Friend
September 5, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Judith Heineman
Family
September 5, 2021
