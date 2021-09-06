HEINEMAN - Julie L.
Of Darien Center, NY, September 4, 2021. Dear mother of Ian, Caitlin, Kurt and Hannah Zimmermann; also survived by four grandchildren; beloved daughter of Joan (Daniel) Fix and the late Kenneth Heineman; sister of Sandra (Scott) Hamilton and Ronald (Michelle) Heineman; survived also by nieces and nephews. Family present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY. Tuesday, September 7th, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, where services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 PM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2021.