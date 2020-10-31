JEMISON - Julie
October 29, 2020, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory at the age of 58 years. Loving mother of Carla Jemison (Curtis); grandmother of Coltyn and Carter; daughter of Daniel and Alice (Parker) Jemison; sister of Nancy Jemison; also survived by a niece Stephanie and many close relatives. Friends may call Sunday from 5-8 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62) N. Collins, NY. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 AM from Four Corners United Methodist Church. Please assemble at Church. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com
. If desired, memorials may be made to Roswell Park.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 31, 2020.