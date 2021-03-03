Menu
Julie MALDONADO
FUNERAL HOME
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road
West Seneca, NY
MALDONADO - Julie
Suddenly, March 1, 2021 of South Buffalo, NY. Beloved daughter of Angel and Marcia (nee Krautsak) Maldonado; dear sister of Elisa Maldonado, Angelo (Donna) Maldonado, Michael (Cheryl) Maldonado, John (Patricia) Maldonado, Darlene (Frank) Brodfuehrer, Annette (Scott Filipetti) Maldonado, Emily (Noe) Rodriquez and Angel Maldonado, II; loving aunt of Luke, Alysia, Allie, Xavior, Isabella and many others; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday, from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM, at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast and Leslie Funeral Home, between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held Friday, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chiari Foundation. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Mar
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nightengale Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Mar
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Nightengale Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Mar
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of Julie's passing. You are all in my prayers and heart.
Anne
March 6, 2021
God opened his arms& Angels rejoiced at your arrival in heaven..R.I.P. Sweet Angel Julie!
Prayers & Condolences to Angel & Marcia Maldonado & family
Luz Morales
Friend
March 4, 2021
She was the sweetest person amd a dedicated secretary we will miss her dearly. My condolences and prayers to you all.
Jacklynn LaPress
March 3, 2021
Marcia & Angelo, so very sorry for your loss.
Sandra Jimenez
March 3, 2021
