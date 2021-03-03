MALDONADO - Julie
Suddenly, March 1, 2021 of South Buffalo, NY. Beloved daughter of Angel and Marcia (nee Krautsak) Maldonado; dear sister of Elisa Maldonado, Angelo (Donna) Maldonado, Michael (Cheryl) Maldonado, John (Patricia) Maldonado, Darlene (Frank) Brodfuehrer, Annette (Scott Filipetti) Maldonado, Emily (Noe) Rodriquez and Angel Maldonado, II; loving aunt of Luke, Alysia, Allie, Xavior, Isabella and many others; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday, from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM, at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast and Leslie Funeral Home, between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held Friday, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chiari Foundation. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.