Julie A. METZINGER
METZINGER - Julie A.
Of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest June 12, 2021. Beloved companion of David Massaro; devoted mother of Jessica Metzinger (Jason Habuda) and Joseph Massaro (Rachael Gray); cherished grandmother of Tyler, Savana and Westley; loving daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Metzinger; dear sister of Darlene (Tom) McCartney, Donald (Pam), Daniel, Michael, late Jimmy and the late Robert Metzinger; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 10 AM to 2 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Jul
11
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Family -- Deepest condolences on the loss of your beloved Julie. Cherish your precious memories of her. May she rest in peace and eternal be her memory. Peace....
Helen Pullman Coran
July 11, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jackie Kwiatkowski
Friend
July 7, 2021
