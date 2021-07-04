METZINGER - Julie A.
Of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest June 12, 2021. Beloved companion of David Massaro; devoted mother of Jessica Metzinger (Jason Habuda) and Joseph Massaro (Rachael Gray); cherished grandmother of Tyler, Savana and Westley; loving daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Metzinger; dear sister of Darlene (Tom) McCartney, Donald (Pam), Daniel, Michael, late Jimmy and the late Robert Metzinger; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 10 AM to 2 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.