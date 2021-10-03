HEFT - Juliette E. (nee Asimenios)
October 1, 2021, age 77. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Heft; loving mother of James (Susan) Rusinski and Barbara Hinks; caring step-mother of Christeen Heft, Michelle Suwala and the late Constance and Paul Heft; cherished grandmother of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear sister of Gus Asimenios; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 1-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, where Services will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.