Juliette E. HEFT
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street
Cheektowaga, NY
HEFT - Juliette E. (nee Asimenios)
October 1, 2021, age 77. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Heft; loving mother of James (Susan) Rusinski and Barbara Hinks; caring step-mother of Christeen Heft, Michelle Suwala and the late Constance and Paul Heft; cherished grandmother of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear sister of Gus Asimenios; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 1-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, where Services will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Oct
6
Service
7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere condolences to the entire family in this time of sorrow. God bless.
Jason Suwala and Family
Other
October 6, 2021
We met Juliette through Richard. They were a fun-loving couple, always out doing things together. We'd run into them in restaurants and different shows and Hamburg fair but really got to know her at Richard's high school reunion. Such a great lady and she loved her Greek heritage. She will be missed. My condolences to her entire family.
Tom and Sally Zak
Friend
October 3, 2021
