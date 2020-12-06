RODRIGUEZ - Julio
Of South Buffalo, at the age of 73 on December 2, 2020. Husband of Cristina (nee Cuadrado) Rodriguez; father of Marilyn (Eugene Belton) Rodriguez, Julio (Edith Hernandez), Belinda (Edwin) Borrero, Miguel (Molly Kane) and Christian Rodriguez; brother of 13 siblings; grandfather of 20 grandchildren and one late grandson. Visitation Monday 3-7 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). "Please remember that face coverings and a 6 foot separation are required. With the current capacity restriction, your entry into our Funeral Home may be delayed. Thank you for the comfort and support to the family and your patience in following the mandated restrictions." Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.