KOVACS - Julius Jr.

Of Lackawanna, NY. Loving companion of Debbie Swift; former husband of the late Patricia Ann (Meegan) Kovacs; dearest father of Jaimee Candace Curbishley; brother of Ernest (Donna) and Karl (Linda); uncle of Christopher and Stacy Kovacs. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Chapel Service at the funeral home Saturday at 10 AM. Mr. Kovacs was a member of CWA Local 1122, animal lover and protector of Barkley and Bowie and a lifelong musician.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.