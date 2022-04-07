Menu
Julius KOVACS Jr.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY
Calling hours
Apr, 8 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
KOVACS - Julius Jr.
Of Lackawanna, NY. Loving companion of Debbie Swift; former husband of the late Patricia Ann (Meegan) Kovacs; dearest father of Jaimee Candace Curbishley; brother of Ernest (Donna) and Karl (Linda); uncle of Christopher and Stacy Kovacs. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Chapel Service at the funeral home Saturday at 10 AM. Mr. Kovacs was a member of CWA Local 1122, animal lover and protector of Barkley and Bowie and a lifelong musician.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.
Apr
8
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Apr
8
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Apr
9
Service
10:00a.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
