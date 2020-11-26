STREAMER - June A.

(nee Amans)

Of Hamburg, NY, November 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph G. Streamer; loving mother of Jo Anne (Robert) Reed, Jerald Streamer and Jennifer (Marc) Miller; sister of Catherine (Weston) Wardell; also survived by eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, three nieces and a large extended family and friends. Due to COVID-19, Funeral Services private. A Memorial Service will be held at Hamburg Presbyterian Church at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS AND LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.