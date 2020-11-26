STREAMER - June A.
(nee Amans)
Of Hamburg, NY, November 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph G. Streamer; loving mother of Jo Anne (Robert) Reed, Jerald Streamer and Jennifer (Marc) Miller; sister of Catherine (Weston) Wardell; also survived by eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, three nieces and a large extended family and friends. Due to COVID-19, Funeral Services private. A Memorial Service will be held at Hamburg Presbyterian Church at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS AND LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.