Beyers - June E.
Of Alden, NY; December 25, 2021. Dear mother of Melanie B. (Henry) Koshofer, Leta M. (late James) Law and the late David E. Beyers; also survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; loving companion of Paul L. Henry; sister of Carol Sue Smith and the late Gordon and Norman Taylor. No prior visitation. Funeral Services from the Alden Presbyterian Church (Broadway & Crittenden Rd.) Thursday (December 30th), at 3:30 P.M. Friends invited (masks required). Arrangements by Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY. Mrs. Beyers was a member of many organizations in Alden. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.