June E. Beyers
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
Beyers - June E.
Of Alden, NY; December 25, 2021. Dear mother of Melanie B. (Henry) Koshofer, Leta M. (late James) Law and the late David E. Beyers; also survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; loving companion of Paul L. Henry; sister of Carol Sue Smith and the late Gordon and Norman Taylor. No prior visitation. Funeral Services from the Alden Presbyterian Church (Broadway & Crittenden Rd.) Thursday (December 30th), at 3:30 P.M. Friends invited (masks required). Arrangements by Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY. Mrs. Beyers was a member of many organizations in Alden. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Alden Presbyterian Church
Broadway & Crittenden Rd., NY
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Mrs. Beyers family and Mr. Henry we are so very sorry for your loss, we have so many wonderful memories of her, she was so very kind, we pray that God gives you all the peace and comfort during this difficult time.. Michelle, Cecily and Kim Lehman
Kim Smith
Acquaintance
December 30, 2021
I am sorry for your loss.
Teresa Becker
Friend
December 30, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Many great memories shared with the Beyers family over the years.
CYNTHIA HOPKINS
Friend
December 29, 2021
So sorry to learn of June's passing. A lovely person and we shared a love of music. Condolences to June's family and Paul.
linda frost
Acquaintance
December 29, 2021
What a wonderful legacy June leaves, having taught so many of Alden's youth how to swim. She greeted the world with a warm, lovely smile. May loved ones find comfort in the memories of good times they shared.
Elouise and Bob DeFilippo
Acquaintance
December 28, 2021
Melanie and Leta, I don’t live in Alden anymore but when I would shop at the Farmers Market your Mom would always connect with me asking how things were going and just exchanging pleasantries. June was someone who you felt good after visiting with her.
Susan and Gorup
Acquaintance
December 28, 2021
My deepest condolences and prayers for June's friends and family, especially Paul Henry, who's constant presence and patient encouragement in her last days was truly a testament to his deep love for her.
I didn't know June, but I do know she was deeply loved and cherished. I pray that all the memories of her that you hold in your heart will be a consolation in these difficult days...
Linda Reece
December 28, 2021
Catherine C. Cyrulik
December 28, 2021
Memories of all the wonderful times we shared over the years will remain forever in our hearts
Patty Cronin
Friend
December 28, 2021
Deepest sympathy to June's family.
Such a nice lady ,who will be missed
Sue Meyers
Acquaintance
December 28, 2021
Cathy Meyer
Acquaintance
December 27, 2021
May all the sweet, happy and fond memories help to heal your sorrow and bring a smile to your heart. Blessings to you all at this delicate time. Bonnie and Dennis Hy
Bonnie Hy
Friend
December 27, 2021
Leta,

So sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Prayers for you and your family.

May God bless you.

Martha Gochenour
Classmate
December 27, 2021
