MANZELLA - June E.
13 months old, of North Tonawanda, Monday (August 24, 2020) suddenly in DeGraff Memorial Hospital. June was born in North Tonawanda, New York on July 22, 2019 to Rocco Manzella and Sara Miles. June was predeceased by her paternal great-grandparents Robert and Mildred Manzella. June touched so many lives, she was loved by all. June is survived by her parents Rocco Manzella and Sara Miles, paternal grandparents Robert and Linda (Schuur) Manzella, maternal great-grandparents William and Virginia (Coolbaugh) Miles, her aunt Giana Manzella; also surviving are many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends may call Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Sweeney Hose Fire Hall, company #7, 499 Zimmerman St., North Tonawanda, NY 14120, from 12-3 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:30 PM, at the Children's Memorial Garden, located in Brauer Park, next to 216 Payne Avenue, North Tonawanda. If inclement weather, services will be held at Sweeney Hose Fire Hall. Due to COVID-19 social distancing precautions will be enforced, temperatures will be taken and masks will be worn for both events. Guest registry at www.Wattengel.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 2, 2020.