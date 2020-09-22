HOFF - June G.

September 20, 2020, of Derby, NY. Beloved Wife of James J. Hoff Sr.; dear mother of Debora Chapin, James J. Hoff Jr., and Donna (Peter) Bretschneider; grandmother of six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister of Elizabeth "Betty" May, James (Alice) Bingenheimer, and the late Matthew Bingenheimer; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7:30 PM at the

LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, 8434 North Main Street, Angola, where prayers will be said at 7:30 PM. Face masks are required. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., in Mrs. Hoff's memory.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.