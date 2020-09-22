Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
June G. HOFF
HOFF - June G.
September 20, 2020, of Derby, NY. Beloved Wife of James J. Hoff Sr.; dear mother of Debora Chapin, James J. Hoff Jr., and Donna (Peter) Bretschneider; grandmother of six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister of Elizabeth "Betty" May, James (Alice) Bingenheimer, and the late Matthew Bingenheimer; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7:30 PM at the
LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, 8434 North Main Street, Angola, where prayers will be said at 7:30 PM. Face masks are required. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., in Mrs. Hoff's memory.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.