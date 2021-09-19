GENTNER - June E. (nee Zefers)
Age 84, of West Valley, NY passed away on September 13, 2021. Friends may call on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 4-7 PM, at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11 am, at St. John the Baptist Church, 5381 Depot St., West Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.