Of Orchard Park, NY, November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Warren; cherished mother of Gail (Norman) Wagner and the late Dennis; adored grandmother of Andrew, Travis and Tyler Mowbray; loving sister of James Smith, the late Hubert Smith and the late Harold Blackwell. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held 10 AM, Saturday, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 146 Reserve Rd., West Seneca. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association
or Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME.
