June M. HAAS
Haas - June M. (nee Smith)
Of Orchard Park, NY, November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Warren; cherished mother of Gail (Norman) Wagner and the late Dennis; adored grandmother of Andrew, Travis and Tyler Mowbray; loving sister of James Smith, the late Hubert Smith and the late Harold Blackwell. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held 10 AM, Saturday, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 146 Reserve Rd., West Seneca. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association or Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
