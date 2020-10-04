LOUIS - June M. (nee Marvin)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest September 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul Louis; devoted mother of David (Amy) Louis, Brian (Sandy) Louis, Alan Louis, Susan (William) Louis Sykela and Jeannine (Randy) Erickson; cherished grandmother of Sarah, Alison, Roddy, Ian, Melinda and Justin; loving daughter of the late Lester and Margaret Marvin; dear companion of the late Chuck Quagliana. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr.) on Tuesday, from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday morning, at 10 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com