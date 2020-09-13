McMAHON - June
(nee Leininger)
Passed away on September 4, 2020.Beloved wife of the late James E. McMahon; loving daughter of the late Harry and Rose (Multerer) Leininger; dear sister of Marlene (late Ronald) Flury, late Dorothy (late Chuck) Wiegand, late George (late Gladys) Leininger, late Grace (late Clarence) Wagner and the late Verna (late Ralph) Honer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and Family are invited to a Memorial Mass on Saturday, September 26th, at 10:00 AM, at the Nativity of Our Lord Church, in Orchard Park, NY. Private Burial Services were held at the request of the family. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Share register book online at www.CANNANFH.com
