Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
June G. MILLER
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
MILLER - June G. (nee Gibb)
April 5, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Donald A. Miller; loving mother of Claudia M. (Richard A.) Jones, Michael G. (Sallie Mowles) and the late Marc P. Miller; dearest grandmother of Richard (Felicia), Marc (Elizabeth) and Stephanie (Brian); dear great-grandmother of Savanna, Austin, Alina, Lila, Alex, R.J., Jackson, Emily and Charlie; sister of the late Susan (late Joseph) Bogner, John (late Evelyn) and Arthur Gibb Jr. Friends may call Wednesday, 4-8 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA, FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, where services will follow at 8 PM. Live plants gratefully accepted. Condolences may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.