MILLER - June G. (nee Gibb)
April 5, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Donald A. Miller; loving mother of Claudia M. (Richard A.) Jones, Michael G. (Sallie Mowles) and the late Marc P. Miller; dearest grandmother of Richard (Felicia), Marc (Elizabeth) and Stephanie (Brian); dear great-grandmother of Savanna, Austin, Alina, Lila, Alex, R.J., Jackson, Emily and Charlie; sister of the late Susan (late Joseph) Bogner, John (late Evelyn) and Arthur Gibb Jr. Friends may call Wednesday, 4-8 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA, FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, where services will follow at 8 PM. Live plants gratefully accepted. Condolences may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.