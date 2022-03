SALZER - June M. (nee Ringle)Of Lancaster, NY, September 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Carl and companion of the late Robert Kraus; loving mother of Donna McGrew and Denise (John) Krueger; devoted grammy of Chris Krueger. Funeral services will be held with the family at a later date. Share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com