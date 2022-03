SHAFFER - June C.(nee Langgood)December 15, 2021, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Ralph J. Shaffer; loving mother of Julie Vieira and Michael Shaffer; cherished grandmother of Ashley; dearest sister of Malcolm C. Langgood. Funeral services to be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on June's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com