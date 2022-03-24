Menu
June E. Gordon TAYLOR
TAYLOR - June E. Gordon
Of Orchard Park, NY, March 21, 2022. Beloved wife of Edward H. Taylor; loving mother of Thomas P. (Deborah) Taylor, Donna M. (Gary) Rettig, Kim A. (Jeffrey) Woodrich and the late Susan E. Taylor; grandmother of Laura Taylor, Patrick Taylor, Michelle (Joe) Calorico, Brett (Erika) Rettig, Chelsea Platt, Jacob Woodrich and Hannah Woodrich; great-grandmother of Skylar, Luke, Noah, Madiyah, Victoria, Maverick and Maximus; beloved sister of Phyllis Beiter, Nancy Stepnick, the late Rita DeWald, and Marion Galvin; daughter of the late Philip and Elizabeth Gordon. The family will receive friends Friday 3 PM - 6 PM at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY (AKA Rte. 20A 1.5 miles east of Rte. 219). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11 AM in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park (please assemble at church). Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, Inc. at: www.hospicebuffalo.org. Online condolences may be shared at
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
