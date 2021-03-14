WATT - June (nee Rees)
March 10, 2021. Beloved mother of Jonathan (June), Rev. Dr., and David (Diane) Watt; grandmother of Nathan (Mariah), Johanna (Juriaan) deBlok, Benjamin (Natalie), Zacharias (Katherine), Justin (Kaylin) and Alexis Watt; great-grandmother of Briella, Olivia, Addison, Tobias and Isaac; sister of the late Barbara (Edwin) Walker; aunt of Susan (Malcolm) Burn and Glynn (Lucy) Walker. No prior visitation. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Funeral Service at Amherst Community Church, 77 Washington Hwy., Amherst, NY 14226, on Friday at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Night People, 394 Hudson St., Buffalo, NY 14201. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.