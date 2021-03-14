Menu
June WATT
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
WATT - June (nee Rees)
March 10, 2021. Beloved mother of Jonathan (June), Rev. Dr., and David (Diane) Watt; grandmother of Nathan (Mariah), Johanna (Juriaan) deBlok, Benjamin (Natalie), Zacharias (Katherine), Justin (Kaylin) and Alexis Watt; great-grandmother of Briella, Olivia, Addison, Tobias and Isaac; sister of the late Barbara (Edwin) Walker; aunt of Susan (Malcolm) Burn and Glynn (Lucy) Walker. No prior visitation. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Funeral Service at Amherst Community Church, 77 Washington Hwy., Amherst, NY 14226, on Friday at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Night People, 394 Hudson St., Buffalo, NY 14201. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Amherst Community Church
77 Washington Hwy, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was such a dear and generous friend. She was a friend and gift to us all. May the memories she has left behind be a blessing to us all. Much love to her and her family. Love, Lorraine Oliver
Lorraine Oliver
March 16, 2021
will always remember the closest with the Oliver's so many memories with Charles and Pauline. Our deepest sympathy.
Tom and Kathy Oliver
March 15, 2021
We have fond memories traveling with June, her friend, and her son (Jonathan) to Israel in December 2000/January 2001. It was a joyful time, and we deeply appreciated the experience. Our prayers are with the family during this time of loss. Scott & Wendy Shidemantle
Scott & Wendy Shidemantle
March 14, 2021
I send my deepest condolences to Mrs. Watts´ family.
Laura Suttell
March 14, 2021
