YOUNG - June K.
(nee Morlock)
September 3, 2021, age 92; beloved wife of the late Gerald E. Young, Sr.; loving mother of Susan (Charles) Minneci, Gerald E. (Kathleen) Young, Jr. and predeceased by Sandra Young and Gail (late Frank) Cappella; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; dear sister of George (Annette) Morlock and predeceased by Corrine (late Robert) Smith, Geraldine (late William) Widmer, and Patricia (late John) McMahon; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share memories and condolences on June's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.