Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
June K. YOUNG
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
YOUNG - June K.
(nee Morlock)
September 3, 2021, age 92; beloved wife of the late Gerald E. Young, Sr.; loving mother of Susan (Charles) Minneci, Gerald E. (Kathleen) Young, Jr. and predeceased by Sandra Young and Gail (late Frank) Cappella; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; dear sister of George (Annette) Morlock and predeceased by Corrine (late Robert) Smith, Geraldine (late William) Widmer, and Patricia (late John) McMahon; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share memories and condolences on June's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.