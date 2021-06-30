JERGE - Justin E.D.
Of Amherst, NY, entered into rest June 28, 2021. Devoted father of Iyla Grace Jerge; loving son of Kim (Duane) Evans and the late David (Arlene) Jerge; dear brother of Jaclyn and Jayme Evans; cherished uncle of Carter Williams and Kamryn and Johnathan Flores; special nephew to Kurt (Linda) Kennedy; also survived by many friends and family. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 2-8 PM, where a funeral service will take place at 7 PM. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.