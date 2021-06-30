Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Justin E.D. JERGE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
JERGE - Justin E.D.
Of Amherst, NY, entered into rest June 28, 2021. Devoted father of Iyla Grace Jerge; loving son of Kim (Duane) Evans and the late David (Arlene) Jerge; dear brother of Jaclyn and Jayme Evans; cherished uncle of Carter Williams and Kamryn and Johnathan Flores; special nephew to Kurt (Linda) Kennedy; also survived by many friends and family. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 2-8 PM, where a funeral service will take place at 7 PM. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jul
2
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Bob Lane and Jody Galvin
July 2, 2021
Stan Friesen
School
July 1, 2021
Stan Friesen
School
July 1, 2021
Stan Friesen
School
July 1, 2021
To those left behind; I had Justin as a student at Buffalo State and he could always be counted on for a smile, an encouraging word, and hard work. A few years later, at an alumni reunion dinner, we spoke again about how he was enjoying his job at New Era and how he wanted to be the best Dad he could be when that time came. He will be missed.
Stan Friesen
School
July 1, 2021
I am so sorry for everyone´s loss. I am speechless. So much love and prayers to everyone.
Andrea Willert Clark
Friend
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results