Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Justin S. FOTHERINGHAM
FOTHERINGHAM - Justin S.
August 28, 2020, suddenly at age 39. Passed away due to complications of Diabetes. Proud father of Elise Joy; beloved son of Scott and Linda (nee Hauptman) Fotheringham; loving brother of Sarah (Edward) Heft; uncle of Joseph and Jackson Heft; cherished nephew of Thomas (Suzanne) Hauptman, Bruce Fotheringham, Carol (Robert) Rumpl and Janet (Gerald) Stewart; dear cousin of Jessica (Matthew), Brian (Amanda), Alexander (Sarah), Gabriella, Amy, Christopher and Andrew (Hilary). The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Monday from 5-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at the St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. New York State Guidelines will be followed, where masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Justin's memory to American Diabetes Association or St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.