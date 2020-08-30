FOTHERINGHAM - Justin S.
August 28, 2020, suddenly at age 39. Passed away due to complications of Diabetes. Proud father of Elise Joy; beloved son of Scott and Linda (nee Hauptman) Fotheringham; loving brother of Sarah (Edward) Heft; uncle of Joseph and Jackson Heft; cherished nephew of Thomas (Suzanne) Hauptman, Bruce Fotheringham, Carol (Robert) Rumpl and Janet (Gerald) Stewart; dear cousin of Jessica (Matthew), Brian (Amanda), Alexander (Sarah), Gabriella, Amy, Christopher and Andrew (Hilary). The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Monday from 5-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at the St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. New York State Guidelines will be followed, where masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Justin's memory to American Diabetes Association
or St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.