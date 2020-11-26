KUBALA - Kandida O. "Kandy"
Of Williamsville, entered into rest November 21st, 2020. Beloved companion of Tony Iacono; loving daughter of the late John and Olga Kubala. Dear sister of Katherine P. and the late Kristine; survived by many cousins as well as other relatives and friends. Kandy graduated from Amherst High School, and then she earned a degree in hotel management at Paul Smith's College in Saranac, NY. She worked in the hotel industry for 16 years and then for 18 years as a Medicaid examiner for Erie County. She enjoyed traveling and traveled around the world. She was also a gardener, flower arranger, home decorator, she enjoyed reading and needle craft. Kandy was a dog lover, enjoyed live theater and was a longtime member of Shea's. After retiring she renewed her interest in watercolor painting and was a signature artist in the Niagara Frontier Watercolor Society, where she also ran many workshops. All who knew her will miss her quick wit and loving smile. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Erie County SPCA in her name. No prior visitation. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.