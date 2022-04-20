ROWE - Kara A.(nee Duggan)Passed away April 18, 2022 at the age of 38; beloved wife of Jeffrey M. Rowe; devoted mother to Max and Olivia Rowe; dear daughter of John E. and Anne M. (nee Jachimiak) Duggan; dear sister of Amy (Jeff Seward) Duggan; daughter-in-law of Mark and Diane Rowe; sister-in-law of Becky Rowe and Scott Rowe; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present Friday, April 22nd, from 4 to 8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road), Williamsville, NY. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11:30 AM in St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Kara's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences online at