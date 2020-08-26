ARCURY - Karen A.
(nee Mangione)
August 23, 2020. Beloved mother of Kristen M. (Connor Romanski) Smith; loving daughter of Thomas F. and the late Ann F. Mangione; dearest sister of Thomas S. (Lisa) and Michael J. (Lindsay) Mangione; dearest aunt of Annalise and Brooklyn. Friends may call Thursday 3-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 9 AM at Holy Spirit RC Church. Reopening restrictions limit the number of people allowed. Please follow the social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings. Share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.