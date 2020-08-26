Menu
Karen A. SCHREIBER
SCHREIBER - Karen A.
(nee Fickenwirth)
August 23, 2020. Former wife of Richard W.; dear mother of Richard (Anne), Christopher and the late Randy J. Schreiber; grandmother of Randy (Samantha), Mary Grace, William, Sarah; great-grandmother of Aubrey and Harper; sister of Ronald (Kay) Fickenwirth, the late Donna Maloney and Sharon Mazur; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, 335 Ontario St., Friday, August 28, from 4-6 PM. Face coverings and 6 foot separation are required during visitation. Current capacity limitations may also cause delays on entering.


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.
