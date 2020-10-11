SCHUTRUM - Karen A.

(nee Goldbach)

October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Schutrum; loving mother of Susan Schutrum, David (Melissa) Schutrum and Maren Herman; cherished grandmother of Sari, Daniel, Joshua, Emily, Ben, Morgan and Evan; great-grandmother of Tristan and Zoey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be broadcast via Facebook Live at (Grace Lutheran Church South Buffalo) Tuesday, at 12 PM. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 174 Cazanovia Street, Buffalo, NY 14210. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., MEMORIAL CHAPEL.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.