ALBARELLA - Karen

(nee Pontlitz)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest, March 20, 2021. Beloved wife of Michael; loving mother of Leah (Paul) Racco and Jacob Albarella (Lindsay Salamone); dear sister to Kevin (Margie) Pontlitz and Janis (Michael) Goode; daughter of the late Ray and Carol Pontlitz; sister-in-law of Beverly (late Paul) Phillips, Joan Albarella, Linda (late Edward) Weaver, Jacqueline Albarella, the late John Albarella, and the late Sue Carole (late Wayne) Schiffhauer; also survived by many nieces and nephews, friends and extended family. Karen recently retired from her career as an optician, and spent much of her time involved in a variety of theater productions. She and her husband just recently bought a winter home in Barefoot Bay, Florida, where they had been living at this time since December. Services for a Celebration of Karen's Life will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial donations can be made to a local animal rescue or your favorite theatre/arts organization.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.