ALBARELLA - Karen (nee Pontlitz) Of West Seneca, entered into rest, March 20, 2021. Beloved wife of Michael; loving mother of Leah (Paul) Racco and Jacob Albarella (Lindsay Salamone); dear sister to Kevin (Margie) Pontlitz and Janis (Michael) Goode; daughter of the late Ray and Carol Pontlitz; sister-in-law of Beverly (late Paul) Phillips, Joan Albarella, Linda (late Edward) Weaver, Jacqueline Albarella, the late John Albarella, and the late Sue Carole (late Wayne) Schiffhauer; also survived by many nieces and nephews, friends and extended family. Karen recently retired from her career as an optician, and spent much of her time involved in a variety of theater productions. She and her husband just recently bought a winter home in Barefoot Bay, Florida, where they had been living at this time since December. Services for a Celebration of Karen's Life will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial donations can be made to a local animal rescue or your favorite theatre/arts organization.
The Rebel Dance & Pole Fam
May 22, 2021
This notice broke my heart. I was lucky enough to work with Kare, and to call her my friend. She was always so vivacious and generous. The world lost a magnificent person and heaven gained an angel.
Elaine Renouf
April 5, 2021
My deepest condolences to Mike, Kevin, Janis, Leah & Jacob along with the rest of the family. We grew up together as though we were sisters. I have so many great memories of the Pontlitz family. Your in my thoughts & prayers, my heart hurt as well when I heard of this news. This sweet angel will be watching over all of you.
Lynette ( Marzahn, Pontlitz) Thomas
March 31, 2021
My sincerest sympathies to Karen's family at this incredibly difficult time. Fond memories from early West Seneca Youth Theater days. My thoughts are with those mourning her loss.
- Cassandra McDonald (Smith)
Cassandra McDonald
March 30, 2021
Michael, Leah and Jake,
I was very sad to hear of Karen´s passing. She had a zest for life like no one else I have known. She was great fun to work with and I will never forget our Dirty Girl run.
Mary Jo Clemens-Harris
March 30, 2021
Michael, Leah and Jacob, Our deepest condolences for the loss of your wife/mother. My life was better because she was a part of it. I am honored to have called her my friend. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. I have many great memories of her and with her. May your memories of her and comfort of family and friends get you through this difficult time. She will never be forgetten. Rest easy Karen♡
Adriana Cordone
Friend
March 29, 2021
With caring thoughts and sympathy to Jake & Lindsay, and to the Albarella and Pontlitz Families at this sad sad time.
Shirley Torch
West Seneca Schools/retiree
Shirley R. Torch
March 29, 2021
Karen's Family, I was so sorry to read about Karen. We were childhood friends on Covington Dr, we reconnected at our class reunion, and lost touch again. I'll keep my memories of her and her contagious laugh and smile in my heart, till we meet again.
Karen Hughes Connors
March 29, 2021
Mike- we are so very sorry to hear of your wife´s passing. Our sincere condolences to you and your family.
Paula and Chuck
March 28, 2021
So very sorry for your loss.
Gailyn Webster
March 28, 2021
Karen touched the lives of everyone who had the pleasure to know her. There is now a gaping hole in our lives.
I know when I think of her, I will smile but there will always be a tear in my eye.
Cheryl Craig
March 28, 2021
Although our friendship was short lived you entered my heart with a bang! I will miss your smiling face!!
Debbie Brandauer
March 28, 2021
My heart goes out to you all. I'll never forget her beaming smile and the pride that emanted from her after watching her son on stage. All my love, thoughts and condolences.
Pamela Rose Mangus
March 28, 2021
Dear Mike, Leah and Paul, Jake and Lindsay, Kevin and Margie, Jan and Michael, I am sending my deepest sympathy for the loss of your beautiful wife, mother, sister. She was my dear and sweet friend and I will miss her tremendously. She was full of so much laughter, joy and fun and that is how I will remember her. And she loved her family so very much. Sending love and prayers to all of you.
Gloria Duffey
March 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss .
Bob Burns
March 28, 2021
Mike and family,
We are so sorry to hear of Karen's passing. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Randy & Mary Gifford
March 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you.
Mike Pinnavaia
March 28, 2021
To all who love Karen, I am so so sorry for your "all too soon" loss.
Fran
Friend
March 28, 2021
Mike and family, So sad to read of your wife passing. As time goes on her passing will get a little easier. Always remember her smiling and laughing.