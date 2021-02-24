Menu
Karen L. BANACH
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
BANACH - Karen L.
(nee Beutner)
63, our beloved grandmother, mother, wife, sister and friend joined her family in heaven on February 14, 2021. She leaves behind her husband Todd Banach, daughter Sarah (Banach) Weber, son Clark Banach, brother Eric Beutner and four brilliant grandchildren Ernesto, Azreal, Oskar and Eleanor. She is also survived by a large extended family who she loved as her own. Those who loved her knew she was selfless, kind, humble, persistent, thoughtful, brave and progressive. Those who knew her met a determined, but private individual whose generosity was silent and modest. Please honor her memory by being compassionate and caring for those around you. Flowers politely declined. Please direct memorials to the SPCA in Karen's memory. A Celebration of Karen's Life will be held in spring. The family will announce details by mail. Arrangements by The DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Condolences may be shared online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss Todd.
Ned Barber
March 3, 2021
My heart is sad for the loss of a dear friend. We lost touch in our adult life. Karen had the most contagious laugh, so kind, always willing to help others. My thoughts and prayers are with her family. May her memories be a comfort to her children.
Kim Newell Fries
March 1, 2021
Todd. Very sorry to hear of your loss. My condolences to the entire family. We went to the same church back in the late 1960's but I never forgot your family. Again, very sorry to hear of your family's loss.
Paul Hartman
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Sending so much love
Liz Tufte
February 27, 2021
I am so sorry.. I went to School (Amherst) with Karen and remember her fondly
Jan Ables
February 26, 2021
Deepest heartfelt condolences to the family on the passing of my dear childhood friend. May the loving and kind memories of Karen bring comfort to your hearts. Patty Smith Harmsen
Patty Smith Harmsen
February 25, 2021
Karen was my best friend in elementary school. I learned how to rid a bike at her house. One year, her father´s work took them to Brazil, and I missed her so much! We had great Friday night sleepovers watching scary movies. Her family was really welcoming of me (Ernst, Gloria, Ann, Eric and Jeanie). I pray that all who grieve her loss will be comforted to know that I have missed her.....for a long time.
Kate Nash (Katy Wright)
February 25, 2021
We will miss Karen her love for her little dog and was a fierce friend always wanting to help and be a friend. Live on in peace and grace Karen.
Carol Phillips
February 25, 2021
My condolences Sarah ,Clark and Todd such a kind soul gone to soon.I will defiantly live even more compassionately and caring in Karen´s memory
Leslie doody wolf
February 24, 2021
Eric and family, So sorry for your loss. I really liked her. Pam Daniels (formerly with John Agate)
Pam Daniels
February 24, 2021
