BANACH - Karen L.
(nee Beutner)
63, our beloved grandmother, mother, wife, sister and friend joined her family in heaven on February 14, 2021. She leaves behind her husband Todd Banach, daughter Sarah (Banach) Weber, son Clark Banach, brother Eric Beutner and four brilliant grandchildren Ernesto, Azreal, Oskar and Eleanor. She is also survived by a large extended family who she loved as her own. Those who loved her knew she was selfless, kind, humble, persistent, thoughtful, brave and progressive. Those who knew her met a determined, but private individual whose generosity was silent and modest. Please honor her memory by being compassionate and caring for those around you. Flowers politely declined. Please direct memorials to the SPCA in Karen's memory. A Celebration of Karen's Life will be held in spring. The family will announce details by mail. Arrangements by The DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Condolences may be shared online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2021.