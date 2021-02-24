Karen was my best friend in elementary school. I learned how to rid a bike at her house. One year, her father´s work took them to Brazil, and I missed her so much! We had great Friday night sleepovers watching scary movies. Her family was really welcoming of me (Ernst, Gloria, Ann, Eric and Jeanie). I pray that all who grieve her loss will be comforted to know that I have missed her.....for a long time.

Kate Nash (Katy Wright) February 25, 2021