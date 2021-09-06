Menu
Karen R. BLAKE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
BLAKE - Karen R. (nee Sacco)
Of Getzville, entered into rest September 4, 2021. Beloved wife of Terence R. "Terry" Blake; cherished mother-like to Jillian (James) Aguilar and Justine (Kathleen) Sacco; loving daughter of Charles (Judith) Sacco and the late Josephine (nee Gervase) Sacco; adored sister of Joseph (Katie) Sacco; devoted sister-in-law of Patricia (Eugene) Overdorf, William (Patricia) Blake, Kathleen (Peter) Appler, Michael (Nancy) Blake, and Elizabeth Heidinger; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. (near Lake Ave.), Orchard Park, on Wednesday from 2-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery. PER FAMILY REQUEST, PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Martin of Tours Church
1140 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cynthia
October 30, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family and friends.
Bob Mann
Friend
October 29, 2021
Karen was beautiful, kind and friendly. She always had a smile and knew everyone in the room. My deepest condolences to her family. My thoughts and prayers are with at this sad time.
Susan Luchowski
Friend
September 10, 2021
I worked In the same office building as Karen. There is no one sweeter and genuine. Her smile would light up A room. I´m so sorry to see this. May God comfort you all
Marie Romano
September 9, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Marie Romano
September 9, 2021
I just want to send my deepest condolences
Patti Palladino
September 9, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, Mike & Nancy.
Bri & Todd Stewart
Friend
September 9, 2021
Dear Joe and Terry, I am so sorry to hear about your wonderful sister Karen. I was fortunate to meet her and know how much she meant to you both. God bless your family as she will be a bright star and angel over all of you. Love, Brigid.
Brigid McDonald
September 8, 2021
Terry... so sorry to hear of Karen's passing! You and the family are in my thoughts and prayers!!!
Jim ODea
Other
September 8, 2021
My Deepest Sympathies to the Blake and Sacco Families. Karen worked in the Same Office Buillding Where I also work. She used to greet and speak with me when she entered the Lobby, and we became friends. Her Smile always brigtened my day.. We mainly talked about our Families, she would always ask about my Daughter and how she was doing in School. When she spoke of her family I could tell she absolutely adored them, Especially her Niece and Nephew who ironically went the same school as my child. Karen was one of the nicest, kindest and caring people that I've ever known. I Was very saddened to hear about her Passing. I will miss her friendship very Much. Fly to angels my dear friend.
RICH BISHOP
September 7, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of Karen! We loved seeing her and talking to her at family parties. Terry and family you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Jackie and Bob Keane
September 6, 2021
One of the sweetest girls around RIP God Bless both families and friends. Kathy Cuthbert
Kathryn Milligan
September 6, 2021
To the Sacco and Blake families, please accept our deepest condolences and know that our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this truly difficult time. The world has surely lost one of its brightest lights!
Jim and Pam Koch
Family
September 6, 2021
Our prayers are with you all. God bless.
David & Sally Pellnat
Friend
September 6, 2021
To the Blake in Sacco families, My heart felt prayers and sympathies. I loved Karen and will miss her so much. May Jesus wrap his arms around each and everyone of you as you go through this very difficult time. God bless each and everyone of you. Karen and Josie are together again, but much too soon. Miss and love them both.
Veronica Marinaccio
Friend
September 6, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Blake and Sacco families. I am sadden by Karen's passing. Karen was just a beautiful person inside and out, always welcoming with her amazing smile. Karen will be missed by our little group as she was the one who organized and made sure we stayed connected from grade school till now including anyone who wanted to meet up. May her kindness and memories live on as the wonderful person she was. So sorry for your loss. May Karen rest in peace. God Bless you all. Sadly and sincerely, Kathy Kaska-Ortiz
Kathy Kaska-Ortiz
Friend
September 6, 2021
Our church has been praying for Karen and Teri There is no one better than her we all our going to miss that beautiful smile I loved her like a sister more than my cousin we will miss you Karen fly with the Angels
Lynn Myers
Family
September 6, 2021
My sincere prayers and love to the Sacco & Blake families at this sorrowful time. I loved Karen and will deeply miss her. She was kind and beautiful inside and out. She will be missed by so many who were blessed to have known her. May God wrap his arms around her family and bring them some comfort as they struggle to make sense of this tremendous loss.
Veronica and Mark Marinaccio
Friend
September 6, 2021
She a wonderful person, always with a smile I am so sorry
Danny Pitrola
September 6, 2021
Our church have been praying for Karen and Terry and their family. May God comfort Terry and all who loved Karen. Our deepest sympathy to you all.
Liberty Christian Church. Mungret, Co.Limerick. Ireland
September 6, 2021
