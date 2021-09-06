BLAKE - Karen R. (nee Sacco)
Of Getzville, entered into rest September 4, 2021. Beloved wife of Terence R. "Terry" Blake; cherished mother-like to Jillian (James) Aguilar and Justine (Kathleen) Sacco; loving daughter of Charles (Judith) Sacco and the late Josephine (nee Gervase) Sacco; adored sister of Joseph (Katie) Sacco; devoted sister-in-law of Patricia (Eugene) Overdorf, William (Patricia) Blake, Kathleen (Peter) Appler, Michael (Nancy) Blake, and Elizabeth Heidinger; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. (near Lake Ave.), Orchard Park, on Wednesday from 2-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery. PER FAMILY REQUEST, PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2021.