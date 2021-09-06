My Deepest Sympathies to the Blake and Sacco Families. Karen worked in the Same Office Buillding Where I also work. She used to greet and speak with me when she entered the Lobby, and we became friends. Her Smile always brigtened my day.. We mainly talked about our Families, she would always ask about my Daughter and how she was doing in School. When she spoke of her family I could tell she absolutely adored them, Especially her Niece and Nephew who ironically went the same school as my child. Karen was one of the nicest, kindest and caring people that I've ever known. I Was very saddened to hear about her Passing. I will miss her friendship very Much. Fly to angels my dear friend.

RICH BISHOP September 7, 2021