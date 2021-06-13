BRAUN - Karen Patricia (nee Kuligowski) Born April 9, 1961, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Megan (Joseph) Osika, Victoria (Tom) and Abbey; three grandchildren, Thomas, Jake and Addison, whom Karen adored dearly; twin brother Kevin (Peg) Kuligowski and nieces Kelsey and Natalie. Karen was an active member of the Church of the Nativity United Church of Christ in the Town of Tonawanda. Karen selflessly donated her body to the University of Buffalo's Anatomical Gift Program. Karen's generous spirit and infectious personality was loved by many and her influence will forever remain in the lives of those paths she crossed. A public Celebration of Karen's Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Karen's name can be made to the Church of the Nativity United Church of Christ, 1530 Colvin Blvd., NY 14223.
Miss you every day Mom. <3
Megan
Family
June 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of Karen's passing, she was a very happy loving and caring friend,always looking after my dear friend who was her neighbor.I will miss our talks on the phone with her positive thoughts ,an laughter yet always looking out for others to see how she could help out .Karen is now with our Heavenly Lord at Peace ,and no more pain.My sweet friend you truly will be missed..
SANDRA BRANDL
Friend
June 15, 2021
I will never forget all the wonderful memories from grammar school through high school and the times after those days. My friend with the sweet smile and whimsical laughter are embedded in my heart and will never be forgotten. Thank you, I am blessed to have shared those moments and will cherish them always. God Bless you my friend. My deepest sympathy and heartfelt love to all of your family. Big hugs Kev
Kathleen (McCabe) Kensy
Friend
June 14, 2021
Karen was a kind soul and a caring friend to my mother during the short time that they knew each other. My condolences to her family.
Samantha Gust
June 14, 2021
Condolences to Karen's family. I have known Karen through the Church of the Nativity and always enjoyed talking with her at various volunteer events. Rest in peace Karen.
Chris D.
June 14, 2021
Sending heartfelt condolences, peace & comfort, at this sad time!
Ann O'Brian Dziedzic
"Girls", Kevin & family
June 13, 2021
Dear Kevin and family, I am so sorry to hear of Karen´s passing. My condolences to you and her family. She was a sweet girl and my thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Lori Westbrook Rende
June 13, 2021
I am heartbroken to hear of my cousin Karen's passing.
She made her mark on this world and is now at peace.
My sincerest sympathy to her beloved family.
Love, your cousins,Andrea and Tony Basile and our family.
Andrea Kuligowski Basile
Family
June 13, 2021
All of Karen's classmates are sadden to hear of her passing. Our prayers and thoughts are with her family. RIP Karen.