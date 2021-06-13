BRAUN - Karen Patricia

(nee Kuligowski)

Born April 9, 1961, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Megan (Joseph) Osika, Victoria (Tom) and Abbey; three grandchildren, Thomas, Jake and Addison, whom Karen adored dearly; twin brother Kevin (Peg) Kuligowski and nieces Kelsey and Natalie. Karen was an active member of the Church of the Nativity United Church of Christ in the Town of Tonawanda. Karen selflessly donated her body to the University of Buffalo's Anatomical Gift Program. Karen's generous spirit and infectious personality was loved by many and her influence will forever remain in the lives of those paths she crossed. A public Celebration of Karen's Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Karen's name can be made to the Church of the Nativity United Church of Christ, 1530 Colvin Blvd., NY 14223.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.