Karen L. COLF
COLF - Karen L.
(nee Kohlbacher)
Of Cheektowaga, March 28, 2022. Devoted mother of Samantha (Jeffrey) Sutliffe, Chase Colf, Dakota (Jay) Buchhardt, Connor Colf and Daniel Colf. Loving grandmother of Averie, Talon, Riker, Briar and Paxton. Beloved daughter of Carolyn (nee Ely) and Jerry Kohlbacher. Dear sister of Brian (Georgene) Kohlbacher and Melissa (Timothy) Kesselring. Also survived by nieces, nephew and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 6360 Rt. 242, Ellicottville, NY 14731, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11AM. with a Celebration of Life to follow at The Villagio, 7 Monroe St., Ellicottville, NY 14731, from 12 to 3 pm. Please visit Karen's tribute page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
