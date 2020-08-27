Menu
Karen E. SCHWING
SCHWING - Karen E. (nee Kemble)
Of West Seneca, NY, August 26, 2020, beloved wife of John W. "Jack" Schwing Sr.; dearest mother of John W. Schwing Jr., Jodi (John Forgione) Zaky and Jeffrey Schwing; loving grandmother of Benjamin (Kaitlyn Nickerson), Brenden, Kaylie, Ava and Eli; sister of Kenneth (Monica and the late Martina) Kemble and the late Arthur Kemble; longtime friend of Sharon Tyler; sister-in-law of the late Patricia (Ike) Michaud; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family present Saturday 12 Noon-2 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday afternoon at 2 PM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.
