FODOR - Karen L. (nee Argy)December 10, 2021. Loving mother of Caitlin (Daniel) O'Sullivan; cherished grandmother of Daniel O'Sullivan and Maddison Becker; also survived by family and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, December 21st from 10 AM - 12 Noon at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville, where a Memorial Service will follow at 12 Noon. Masks required. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com