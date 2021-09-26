Menu
Of Williamsville; entered into rest September 22, 2021; Beloved wife of the late William R. Frieder. Devoted mother of Marisa (Chris Sullivan) Frieder and David (Chelsea) Frieder. Cherished grandmother of Sabine and step-grandmother of Magda and Sebastian. Loving daughter of the late Herbert and Loretta McLaughlin. Dear sister of Gerald (Daisy) McLaughlin, Maureen (Robert) Pfeifer, late Dennis (late Virginia) McLaughlin and sister-in-law of Marlene Merzacco who will be caring for her beloved cat Emmy. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Karen was a 49 year member of the Sports Car Club of America, member of the Wheatfield Garden Club and a active member of both the Tonawanda Aquatic Center and the Presbyterian Village in Williamsville. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd. on Tuesday September 28 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday September 29 in First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo, 1 Symphony Circle, Buffalo at 2:00 p.m. Entombment Elmlawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Ten Lives Club, 3741 Lake Shore Rd. Blasdell, NY 14219. THE FAMILY REQUESTS THAT GUESTS PLEASE WEAR FACE COVERINGS. Share condolences at
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
