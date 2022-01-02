Menu
Karen Mary GRIFFIN
FUNERAL HOME
DeVol Funeral Home - Washington
2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC
GRIFFIN - Karen Mary
Passed away on December 28, 2021, surrounded by family and friends, at the age of 70. Karen was born in Buffalo, NY, and lived much of her life raising her family in Hamburg, NY. She relocated to Washington, DC in 2017, to be close to her daughters. Karen was a graduate of Bishop Neumann High School and earned her bachelor's and Master's degrees at SUNY Buffalo State College. She was a dedicated speech and language pathologist in the Hamburg Central School District for over 30 years. Her students loved going to Mrs. Griffin's class, where they would have fun and laugh, not even realizing they were doing their speech therapy. Karen was an avid runner of 5K's to marathons. She was especially proud when she completed the Marine Corp Marathon in Washington, DC. She was an eclectic music lover, attending Woodstock in '69 and later as a regular at the Kennedy Center. An animal lover at heart, Karen helped several cat and dog rescues by giving or finding them homes. Karen had an infectious laugh, the grooviest dance moves and was a semi-professional air guitarist. Karen was the loving mother to Katherine, Meghan (Gabe Smith) and Brighid (Veer Newaldass) and many adoring nieces, nephews and godchildren. She was the proud grandmother of Grace and Nora Newaldass. She is survived by her siblings Kevin (Kim) Connors, Teresa Connors Anderhalt, Kathleen (Ken) Witzel, Michael (Maureen) Connors. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, 1725 Rhode Island Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20036, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10 AM. The family requests that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Kelly for Kids Foundation (www.kellyforkids.com), in memory of Karen Griffin.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle
1725 Rhode Island Ave. NW, Washington, DC
DeVol Funeral Home - Washington
Thoughts and prayers for Karen and her family. Karen was a beautiful person who always had a smile on her face!!
Anne and Michael Wallace
January 4, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss . I worked with your mom and I loved working with her . We shared students, so we often would touch base about our children . She was a good person and loving to all . I´m sure she found her wings in heaven .
Peg Domres
January 2, 2022
Our condolences to the Griffin & Connors families. May Karen Rest In Peace.
Marty & Patty Connors
Family
January 2, 2022
To the Griffin Family, I am deeply saddened to learn of Karen's passing and send my sincere condolences to you. Karen was a vibrant, kind, thoughtful person and teacher. Her bright smile and humor always made people so comfortable around her. Prayers and love to you all as you cope with this difficult time. God bless.
John McDonnell
Friend
January 2, 2022
