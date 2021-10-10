HEVERLY - Karen J.
Of Kenmore, entered into rest October 2nd, 2021. Devoted mother of Kelley and Jeffrey Culmer. Grandmother of Francisco Butera. Loving daughter of the late Lawrence and Virginia Heverly. Sister of Lawrence (Vivian) Heverly II. Aunt of Lawrence Heverly III. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). In honor of Karen, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.