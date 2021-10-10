Menu
Karen J. HEVERLY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
HEVERLY - Karen J.
Of Kenmore, entered into rest October 2nd, 2021. Devoted mother of Kelley and Jeffrey Culmer. Grandmother of Francisco Butera. Loving daughter of the late Lawrence and Virginia Heverly. Sister of Lawrence (Vivian) Heverly II. Aunt of Lawrence Heverly III. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). In honor of Karen, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
I am so sorry about your Mom passing away!! I still remember our times together!!! I have thought of your family a lot over the years!!! Dianne Zimmerman
Dianne Zimmerman
Friend
October 15, 2021
