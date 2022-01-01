As you go through this difficult time, hold on to the fond memories you shared. These are a few of mine: I met Karen when I was about 10 yrs old, when she was dating my brother, Jim. She introduced me to her loving family, I had became friends with Jan & Cindy, had overnight stays, and went to girl scouts together. I was a flower girl in their wedding, stood up w/Dave, babysat Jamie w/Jan, became a godmother to Jill and welcome 2 more nephews, Jeff & Chris. One thing for sure, Karen loved her babies. May she rest in peace.

Valerie Husarek Grabowski Family January 2, 2022