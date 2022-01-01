HUSAREK-DUDZIAK - Karen M. (nee Kieser)
December 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Dudziak; loving mother of James Husarek, Jill (Ira) Lowe, Jeffrey (Melissa) Husarek, Christopher (Shannon) Husarek, Lynn (Chris) Yambor, Wray (Julie) Dudziak and Michael (Millissa) Hayes; cherished grandmother of 22; devoted great-grandmother of two; dear sister of Norine (late Pierre) Pelletier, David (Janice) Kieser, Cindy (Pat) Ballistrea and Janet Kieser; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday, January 2nd, from 4-8 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday morning, January 3rd, at 10 o'clock. Friends invited. Masks required. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 1, 2022.