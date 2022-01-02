Menu
Karen M. HUSAREK-DUDZIAK
FUNERAL HOME
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
HUSAREK-DUDZIAK - Karen M. (nee Kieser)
December 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Dudziak; loving mother of James Husarek, Jill (Ira) Lowe, Jeffrey (Melissa) Husarek, Christopher (Shannon) Husarek, Lynn (Chris) Yambor, Wray (Julie) Dudziak and Michael (Millissa) Hayes; cherished grandmother of 22; devoted great-grandmother of two; dear sister of Norine (late Pierre) Pelletier, David (Janice) Kieser, Cindy (Pat) Ballistrea and Janet Kieser; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday, January 2nd from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday morning, January 3rd at 10 o'clock. Friends invited. Masks required. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Jan
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
As you go through this difficult time, hold on to the fond memories you shared. These are a few of mine: I met Karen when I was about 10 yrs old, when she was dating my brother, Jim. She introduced me to her loving family, I had became friends with Jan & Cindy, had overnight stays, and went to girl scouts together. I was a flower girl in their wedding, stood up w/Dave, babysat Jamie w/Jan, became a godmother to Jill and welcome 2 more nephews, Jeff & Chris. One thing for sure, Karen loved her babies. May she rest in peace.
Valerie Husarek Grabowski
Family
January 2, 2022
