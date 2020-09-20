HOWARD - Karen K. (nee Kolbe)
Of Kenmore, NY September 11, 2020.Beloved wife of Fredrick C. Howard; dear mother of Michael (Courtney), Matthew (Tracee) and Marianne (Matthew) Tyree; loving grandmother of Michael, Matthew Jr., Brandon, Conor, Caiden, Vivian, Evelynn and Scarlett; sister of Claudia Hawthorne. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Monday, September 21st, at 1:00 PM, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main St. Face coverings required. For those whom can't make the service it will be live streaming at holytrinitybuffalo.org
. Mrs. Howard was a member of Daughters of the Nile and the Betsy Ross-Levant Chapter #695 O.E.S. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Daughters of the Nile Foundation (for the Shriners Children Hospital
) c/o Athor Temple #19 Sheryl Mesavage, 17 Hamilton Ct., N. Tonawanda, NY 14120. Please share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.