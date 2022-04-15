KENNEDY - Karen L.
(nee Gettings)
April 13, 2022 - Beloved wife of the late Kevin J. Kennedy; cherished sister of Michael J. (Carol), Patrick (Donna), Mareen (Bill) Mosler, Timothy (Tracey) Gettings, Dennis (late Sue), Judy Link, Teresa (Gunner) Clemens, the late Barbara J. Jock, and late Daniel R. Gettings; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2022.