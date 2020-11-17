KLIPFEL - Karen (nee Lawson)
November 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Timothy Klipfel Sr. and the late James Anthony Orlando; loving mother of Christopher and Lindsay Orlando; step-mother of Krista Klipfel and James Anthony Orlando Jr. and Jason Orlando; dear sister of William, Donna (Deniz) Sarac, Thomas, Maureen Roeser and Kevin (Tracy) Lawson; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM. Karen was a former employee of Fed-Ex Trade Network-Tonawanda Offices and was currently employed at GMCH in Lockport. Upon retiring she moved to Lehigh Acres in Florida for several years before returning to WNY. Karen volunteered for several non-profit organizations most notably United Way and American Cancer Society Hope Lodge
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karen's memory to Niagara Hospice, Inc. New York State Guidelines will be followed, where masks and social distancing are required. Due to occupancy restrictions we appreciate your patience if entry to the funeral home is delayed. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.