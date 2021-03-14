KOVACH - Karen A.
(nee Boeck)
Passed away following a courageous 16 year battle with cancer on March 11, 2021, at the age of 60. Beloved wife of 33 years to Paul Kovach; dearest daughter of Richard and Kathleen (nee Fogarty) Boeck; loving sister of David (Jill) Boeck, Susan (Bill Poling) Doherty, and Kevin (Laurie) Boeck; dear sister in law of John (Jean) Kovach, Thomas Kovach, Debbie (Mark) Scherrer, Stephen (Betsy) Kovach, Susan Kovach and the late Maryanne (John) Kilmer; she will be sadly missed by her nephew Bryan Doherty and many cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Interment to be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in Karen's memory to the Breast Care of WNY at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 199 Park Club Lane, Suite 100, Williamsville, NY 14221, or at www.roswellpark.org
. Share memories and condolences on Karen's Tribute Page online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.