Karen A. KOVACH
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
KOVACH - Karen A.
(nee Boeck)
Passed away following a courageous 16 year battle with cancer on March 11, 2021, at the age of 60. Beloved wife of 33 years to Paul Kovach; dearest daughter of Richard and Kathleen (nee Fogarty) Boeck; loving sister of David (Jill) Boeck, Susan (Bill Poling) Doherty, and Kevin (Laurie) Boeck; dear sister in law of John (Jean) Kovach, Thomas Kovach, Debbie (Mark) Scherrer, Stephen (Betsy) Kovach, Susan Kovach and the late Maryanne (John) Kilmer; she will be sadly missed by her nephew Bryan Doherty and many cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Interment to be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in Karen's memory to the Breast Care of WNY at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 199 Park Club Lane, Suite 100, Williamsville, NY 14221, or at www.roswellpark.org. Share memories and condolences on Karen's Tribute Page online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Queen of Martyrs Church
180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Paul, Dick and Kathy, We are so saddened to hear of your loss of your beautiful Karen, such a sweet and caring person. Sending our love and heartfelt sympathy to all of you.
John and Sue Normandale
March 20, 2021
Paul , our deepest thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time. Karen would light up a room as soon as she walked in she had an infectious smile about her. All our deepest thought and prayers are with you.
Kevin Callaghan
March 14, 2021
"Boeck" I hold special memories of the great times we´ve shared, I grieve for what I have lost but am grateful for the friendship we shared for 45 years. I am thankful for all you brought to my life and the lives of Amanda and Marissa. My sincere condolences to Paul and Karen´s family.
Sue Max
March 14, 2021
My deepest condolences to Karen's family and to those friends who hold her so dear to their hearts. Karen was one of the kindest souls I ever had the privilege to have met and call my friend. We worked together at Children's Hospital, her big blue eyes and bright smile could make even the worst shifts far more pleasant. The world certainly has lost one of the most beautiful people I have ever known.
Our condolences to the entire Boeck and Kovach families. Karen was loved and missed by our family. She has been a part of "us" since she first met my sister Susan Max Krasnauskas in grammar/middle school. Our family events were not complete without her!
MaryBeth Max Rubano
March 13, 2021
