Karen, I hope you can see this from your iPad in heaven (I know you couldn´t live without it earthbound) because I have something´s to say. I met you when I was 11 years old as my best friends (Marilee) aunt and it wasn´t until years later that I found out you weren´t biological related to her. In my family blood was blood and we didn´t call family friends Aunts and Uncles so it was a curiosity to me. But I watched the dynamic and realized you and Art were just as important to Marilee and Tyler as any blood relative. You loved them and were there for them. You deserved the title of Aunt Karen. I wish I could tell you this now but it´s because of you and Art that I know blood doesn´t make a family. And now with Marilee´s children I will be their Aunt and I´ll model my role after the kind of Aunt you were. So many memories with the Cook´s involve you and you always made me feel like a niece by extension. You always had a quick wit and were never too shy to laugh. You loved Art completely and I can only hope that one day I can find a connection like you two did. My last memory of you was you insisting on a hug at the shower which is something you wouldn´t have normally asked me for. I´m so forever grateful that you did and I can still feel your arms around me squeezing tight. So Karen thanks for the lazy days at your pool, thank you for being there for your best friends children when they needed someone the most and most importantly thank you for the lessons you taught me. Rest easy Karen and I hope you are in a giant dog/cat pile as your reunited with all your beloved animals that have passed. You´ll be missed. ~Alysia Liberatore

Alysia Liberatore Friend January 10, 2022