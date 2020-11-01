STARNER - Karen M.
(nee Richeal)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John W. Starner; devoted mother of Shelley (late Joseph) Trillizio, Deanna (Kevin) Andres, Donald Starner (Lisa), Richard Starner (Dawn) and the late Donna Jean Starner; cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late William and Dorothy (nee Goodemote) Richeal. No prior visitation. Private service. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.