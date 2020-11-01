Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Karen M. STARNER
STARNER - Karen M.
(nee Richeal)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John W. Starner; devoted mother of Shelley (late Joseph) Trillizio, Deanna (Kevin) Andres, Donald Starner (Lisa), Richard Starner (Dawn) and the late Donna Jean Starner; cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late William and Dorothy (nee Goodemote) Richeal. No prior visitation. Private service. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.