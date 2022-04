Miller - Karen A.

Suddenly on June 15, 2021. Loving daughter of late Silas and late Patricia Miller; devoted life partner of late Bobby Setlock, Jr.; sister of late Richard and late David Miller. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Karen's memory can be made to SPCA Serving Erie County. Services in care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.