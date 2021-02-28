Menu
Karen M. MORROW
MORROW - Karen M.
(nee Bissot)
February 27, 2021, at the age of 68. Beloved wife of 49 years to Michael F. Morrow; loving mother of Rhoda (Kevin) Nihill and Cory (Mary Kate) Morrow; devoted grandmother of Rebecca, Emma, Elliot, Finn, and Catherine; dearest daughter of Virginia (nee Wojtulewicz) and the late Thomas Bissot; dear sister of Steven Bissot, David Bissot, Mary Miller, Charles Bissot, Diane Gray, Maureen Bissot, and the late Susan Bissot; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 6th, at 9:30 AM in St. Christopher RC Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. Please assemble at church or you can join the family via live stream at saintchris.org. Entombment will be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Karen's memory may be made to Food Bank of WNY. Karen retired in 2018 from Zodiac Aerospace after 22 years of service. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Christopher RC Church
2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always treasure her friendship.
Joe Contino
March 5, 2021
My "American mother", my friend, my confidante. You have changed my life with your kindness, courage and your love. RIP and may God bless your family. I will never forget you
Aurora - Sunrise
March 5, 2021
Karen, I just would like to express my sympathy to the great person you were. The memory of your kindness will remain in our memories forever.
Nicolas Bloch
March 3, 2021
Karen, I was so fortunate to meet you during my 10 years within the oxygen business. You were such a beautiful and inspiring person. You were always so caring, so radiant, you were our sunshine. Rest In Peace and God bless your family.
Marie Calmelly & her tribe
March 1, 2021
Dear Karen & friend, your heart was always in the right place. As a friend, coworker & confidant you were Gods servant to those friends & family. May you guide us from above. God speed.
Deb & Tex ellis
March 1, 2021
Karen, very deep sadness with your passing. I am very fortunate and grateful to have known you for the last 25 years, RIP and God Bless your family.
Richard Schwartzott
March 1, 2021
You will be missed Dear Friend...rest in Peace
Patty
February 28, 2021
Karen, we will miss you. RIP We all love you very much
Donald F Wegst Jr
February 28, 2021
