MORROW - Karen M.
(nee Bissot)
February 27, 2021, at the age of 68. Beloved wife of 49 years to Michael F. Morrow; loving mother of Rhoda (Kevin) Nihill and Cory (Mary Kate) Morrow; devoted grandmother of Rebecca, Emma, Elliot, Finn, and Catherine; dearest daughter of Virginia (nee Wojtulewicz) and the late Thomas Bissot; dear sister of Steven Bissot, David Bissot, Mary Miller, Charles Bissot, Diane Gray, Maureen Bissot, and the late Susan Bissot; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 6th, at 9:30 AM in St. Christopher RC Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. Please assemble at church or you can join the family via live stream at saintchris.org
. Entombment will be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Karen's memory may be made to Food Bank of WNY. Karen retired in 2018 from Zodiac Aerospace after 22 years of service. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
